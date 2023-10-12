Rolling Stones to release MLB themed vinyls for new record Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have teamed up to release limited edition vinyl of their new album Hackney Diamonds.

Available exclusively at TheRollingStones.com, and designed to be a limited edition collectors’ item, the vinyl sleeve will feature custom art for each of the 30 MLB Clubs. housing a single disc, baseball-white vinyl. The album already went viral once this year for their lead single’s music video for the song Angry featuring Sydney Sweeney, which has over 15 million views.

What I specifically love about this collaboration is its use of team colors, where the Rays columbia blue and navy color combination really shines:

The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989 the Steel Wheels Tour collaborated with MLB to play half of the concert dates at home stadiums to Major League Baseball teams: Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium, Toronto’s CNE Stadium and SkyDome, Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium, Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, RFK Stadium in Washington DC, Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, New York’s Shea Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Houston Astrodome, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis and Olympic Stadium in Montreal. In 1997 The Stones perform at Dodger Stadium, and they led off their 2005 tour with two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, “Mess It Up” and “Live By The Sword.” “Live By The Sword” additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

You can pre-order the vinyl HERE. Hackney Diamonds X MLB will be released October 20th.