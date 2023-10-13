Randy Arozarena referenced in new Bad Bunny Album

If you didn’t think Randy Arozarena was world renowned before, he sure is now.

Randy and the music world woke up to a new album from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny called “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” and about 3:39 into the opening track “NADIE SABE”, Bad Bunny drops this line:

Te va a dar diabete’ Si Sugar ‘tá en la loma, tú te baja’ en la novena Yo mismo me impresiono, como Randy Arozarena

Which translated means:

‘It’s going to give you diabetes’

If Sugar is on the hill, you get off in the ninth

I impress myself, like Randy Arozarena

The admiration is mutual as Randy expressed his thanks and posting the song to his Instagram.

Randy has been a fan of Bad Bunny for a while, as shown in the video below from YouTube channel La Vida Baseball of Randy jamming to Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro’s “Party” from Bad Bunny’s 2022 blockbuster “Un Verano Sin Ti”:

Bad Bunny is the biggest Latin musical artist in the world right now, having been Spotify’s most streamed artist for three years in a row, winning 9 Latin GRAMMY Awards, and 2 Recording Academy GRAMMY Awards. His 2022 album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY awards.

I highly recommend listening to the whole song, which can be streamed on all platforms, or you can listen to it here:

If you want to just listen to the Randy Arozarena line, you can hear it here: