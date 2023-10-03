Siri returns to the Rays for ALWC Round

The Rays and Rangers kick off the 2023 postseason with a 3:08 first pitch on Tuesday, and all teams competing in the Wild Card round had to submit their 26-man rosters by 10:00am ET. There are no restrictions on the number of pitchers and position players you can have on the roster at once like there are in the regular season. With this series being a best-of-three, the Rays opted to carry just 11 pitchers.

Jose Siri and Luke Raley were battling against time to return for this round, but only Siri was fully ready, and he is on the roster. The Rangers have six left-handed pitchers on their roster, including Tuesday’s starter Jordan Montgomery, so Raley’s absence might not be that glaring.

Rookie right-hander Taj Bradley was left off the roster. The Rays have Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin for the first two games, and if a third game is necessary, they will use Aaron Civale, Zach Littell, and anyone else who is available to try and advance. Bradley had a rough start to his big league career, finishing the regular season with 104.2 IP and a 5.59 ERA, but touted an impressive 28% strikeout rate. He may be needed early in the ALDS if the series goes three games and the Rays advance. Game 1 of that series is scheduled for Saturday in Baltimore.

Four of the seven infielders on the roster are rookies, and three of them have less than 100 career plate appearances in the big leagues. Junior Caminero, the most exciting of the bunch, will most likely be the starting shortstop throughout the postseason. In just 36 plate appearances he is slashing .235/.278/.353. Other options at shortstop include Taylor Walls, Osleivis Basabe, and Isaac Paredes.

Full Roster

Catchers (2)

Christian Bethancourt

René Pinto

Infielders (7)

Jonathan Aranda

Osleivis Basabe

Junior Caminero

Yandy Díaz

Curtis Mead

Isaac Paredes

Taylor Walls

Outfielders (6)

Randy Arozarena

Josh Lowe

Manuel Margot

Harold Ramirez

Jose Siri

Raimel Tapia

Pitchers (11)