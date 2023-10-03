GDT: Let’s Get Wild

The Devil Rays make their long awaited #postseason debut pic.twitter.com/oKAi7MwzCQ— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 3, 2023
Ready to roll #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/G0aFqSinlR— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 3, 2023
Lineup:
- Yandy Díaz
- Randy Arozarena, LF
- Harold Ramírez, DH
- Isaac Paredes, 3B
- Curtis Mead, 2B
- Manuel Margot, RF
- Taylor Walls, SS
- Jose Siri, CF
- René Pinto, C
Here’s how you can watch/listen to games
Go Rays!
It’s a special day for Randy Arozarena.— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) October 3, 2023
His mom finally got her Visa last week.
She flew in from Mexico and is going to watch her son play today in the majors for the first time.
She is also throwing out the first pitch pic.twitter.com/8ETHIAkK9R
