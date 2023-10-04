Filed under: Game Threads GDT: OK so we’re basically in sudden death, no? Are we gonna forget that yesterday happened or what? By Brett Phillips Oct 4, 2023, 2:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: OK so we’re basically in sudden death, no? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays Your Voice: ALWC Game 1 Instant React When does the postseason start? Rangers 4, Rays 0 GDT: Let’s Get Wild Siri returns to the Rays for ALWC Round Wild Card Umpire Preview Rays Your Voice: Postseason Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...