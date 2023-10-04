Rays Your Voice: ALWC Game 1 Instant React

After yesterday’s game, I went live on the DRaysBay X (formerly Twitter) account. Here is the recording from that stream. We will go live after every postseason game, which hopefully doesn’t end today!

I discuss the sleepy offense and sloppy defense, and some questionable decisions by Kevin Cash. Also, with less than 20,000 fans in attendance for the first game of a postseason series, what needs to happen to pack the Trop in October? I don’t believe a 3:08 first pitch on a Tuesday is a good enough excuse to have that few fans in the stands.