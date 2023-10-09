Rays Arbitration Projections for 2024

MLB Trade Rumors has posted their annual arbitration projections for 2024, and there are 16 Rays players under consideration:
- Raimel Tapia (5.144): $2.4MM
- Shawn Armstrong (5.113): $1.8MM
- Andrew Kittredge (5.070): $2.3MM
- Jalen Beeks (5.003): $1.8MM
- Harold Ramirez (4.124): $4.4MM
- Colin Poche (4.114): $2.1MM
- Aaron Civale (4.058): $4.6MM
- Zack Littell (4.043): $1.7MM
- Christian Bethancourt (4.038): $2.3MM
- Cole Sulser (3.157): $900K
- Jason Adam (3.132): $3MM
- Randy Arozarena (3.129): $9MM
- Drew Rasmussen (3.111): $2.2MM
- Isaac Paredes (2.160): $3.2MM
- Shane McClanahan (2.158): $3.6MM
- Josh Fleming (2.144): $1MM
As usual, these cases are normally divided into obvious keepers, easy cuts, and borderline cases. The players who are secure should be any pitcher in the starting rotation (Civale, Littell, Rasmussen, McClanahan), Randy Arozarena, and Isaac Paredes (although Topkin seems to indicate Civale’s salary might be high enough to see him moved this off-season).
The easy cuts? Raimel Tapia is more a trivia question than a contributor to the 2023 roster, but after that, just about every player warrants a conversation.
Who would you be parting ways with?
