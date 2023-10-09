Rays Arbitration Projections for 2024

MLB Trade Rumors has posted their annual arbitration projections for 2024, and there are 16 Rays players under consideration:

Raimel Tapia (5.144): $2.4MM

Shawn Armstrong (5.113): $1.8MM

Andrew Kittredge (5.070): $2.3MM

Jalen Beeks (5.003): $1.8MM

Harold Ramirez (4.124): $4.4MM

Colin Poche (4.114): $2.1MM

Aaron Civale (4.058): $4.6MM

Zack Littell (4.043): $1.7MM

Christian Bethancourt (4.038): $2.3MM

Cole Sulser (3.157): $900K

Jason Adam (3.132): $3MM

Randy Arozarena (3.129): $9MM

Drew Rasmussen (3.111): $2.2MM

Isaac Paredes (2.160): $3.2MM

Shane McClanahan (2.158): $3.6MM

Josh Fleming (2.144): $1MM

As usual, these cases are normally divided into obvious keepers, easy cuts, and borderline cases. The players who are secure should be any pitcher in the starting rotation (Civale, Littell, Rasmussen, McClanahan), Randy Arozarena, and Isaac Paredes (although Topkin seems to indicate Civale’s salary might be high enough to see him moved this off-season).

The easy cuts? Raimel Tapia is more a trivia question than a contributor to the 2023 roster, but after that, just about every player warrants a conversation.

Who would you be parting ways with?