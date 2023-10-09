Rays Your Voice: ALWC Post-Mortem, State of the Roster with Cole Mitchem

I am joined by Cole Mitchem on the first offseason episode of the year of Rays Your Voice. As the postseason churns on, Cole and I close the book on the Rays season, giving our last thoughts on the crushing series against the Rangers, who continue to steamroll through October.

While there are several aspects of this season that Rays fans will try their hardest to forget, the team still won 99 games and were within just a few games of their fourth-ever AL East title. Cole provides his perspective on how they improved the roster after a lethargic 2022 season.

To end the show, we take a look at the 40-man roster, and which players might be on the chopping block as we head into the offseason. Seven players need to be added from the 60-day IL when there will only be five spots available. Also, which players will be involved in trade discussions and who actually has the best chance of being moved? Let us know in the comment section who you think has played their last game in a Rays uniform.