The Tampa Bay Rays have made a roster move as they have claimed left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

Alexander, 29, is a big league veteran with experience across five seasons, all of which have been spent with the Tigers. Detroit originally drafted Alexander in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft. After making his professional debut, Alexander rose to nearly the top of the Tigers prospects ladder, topping out as their 4th best prospect entering the 2017 season according to Baseball America.

The southpaw hurler would make his big league debut during the 2019 campaign. Throughout his time with Detroit, Alexander would be in and out of the Tigers starting rotation and mainly served as a long-relief option in the bullpen.

His best season came in 2021, when he made 41 appearances — 15 starts — and finished the season with a 2-4 record and 3.81 ERA | 4.39 FIP over 106 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

During the 2023 season, Alexander accumulated a 4.50 ERA | 4.10 FIP over 44 innings pitched. His season would be cut short in July after being diagnosed with a partial tear in his lat muscle, for which he chose to forego surgery. According to the Detroit Free Press, Alexander completed a 25 pitch live batting practice session in early November, so there is a possibility of him being ready to go by Spring Training.

When healthy, Alexander features a fastball that tops out at 90 mph that he pairs nearly evenly with a cutter. A third offering is a change-up, and than a slider which he uses sparingly.

Meanwhile, the Rays will have a decision to make as to whether or not to offer Alexander arbitration, as he is projected to make $2M according to MLB Trade Rumors projections.