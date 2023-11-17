Rays SS Tristan Gray signs with Peter Bendix’s Miami Marlins

In his first move as the President of Baseball Operations at the Miami Marlins, the Rays former General Manager Peter Bendix has signed... SS Tristan Gray.

Promoted in September 2023, Gray had been an org soldier through the Rays system as part of the return for traded OF Corey Dickerson. He was given a single-digit jersey, and stuck around long enough to hit his first career homerun before being sent back to the minors and designated off the 40-man roster at the end of the season.

Gray is known to be a utility defender, with the chops to play primarily SS as needed, and a Grade-A human, so it’s no surprise it’s exactly the type of player Bendix would target as he looks to transform the Marlins into a forward looking organization, even if Gray is a minor league depth signing.

His departure marks the end of the Corey Dickerson trade tree, which unfortunately can only be looked at as a failure in terms of value.

After the starting left fielder was surprisingly designated for assignment at the start of Spring Training, the Rays sent Dickerson to the Pirates for high leverage reliever Daniel Hudson, prospect Tristan Gray, and cash considerations. Hudson would mysteriously be released before the end of Spring Training, signing with the Dodgers and leaving the Rays on the hook for $5.5 million in salary. Gray would get 5 plate appearances.

Dickerson had two years on his contract remaining, and put up 114 and 126 wRC+ seasons, earning just under $9 million per season.

The 2018 Rays would win 90 games, which can be looked at the beginning of the franchise’s return to form after the rough Silverman era, but failed to make the playoffs. Dickerson would not be effectively replaced until mid-season, when the Rays acquired Tommy Pham on July 31 of that season.