Marlins hire Rays GM Peter Bendix to run Baseball Operations

The Rays roots throughout baseball will continue to spread, as word broke last night the Miami Marlins have selected Rays GM Peter Bendix to run their baseball operations department.

Good morning from our President of Baseball Operations, Peter Bendix.



Welcome to Miami! pic.twitter.com/5tjTHjNH0q — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 6, 2023

Peter started his career in baseball... well, right here at SB Nation! He was hired many years ago to contribute to Beyond the Box Score, the advanced analytics site that used to be run by DRaysBay contributor turned CBS Sports scribe R.J. Anderson.

His move to the Marlins was precipitated by the departure of General Manager Kim Ng, who resigned when she learned the Miami ownership group wanted to hire a President of Baseball Operations to bring the organization into the future, and did not intend on giving her the position.

Ownership’s intent was summarized by ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

When Ng left the Marlins three weeks ago, Miami owner Bruce Sherman made clear to potential candidates that he wanted the team to operate like the Rays, whose success in drafting, player development and player acquisition has allowed them to thrive in an American League East with rivals who boast payrolls two and three times the size of Tampa Bay’s. “Peter is an established industry leader with an extensive skillset and deep experience that will continue the momentum we have made on the Major League level, while also strategically building the foundation for sustained success through player acquisition, development, and scouting at all levels,” Sherman said.

Despite his departure, the Rays retain President Erik Neander, former Rangers GM and current Rays Senior Advisor Jon Daniels, and boast three internal candidates for promotion at the Vice President / Assistant General Manager level. All three were given AGM titles in November 2022, a promotion from their previous Vice President titles.

Among the three VP/AGM, Carlos Rodriguez has the most experience at the senior leadership level, and according to the team site, “assists both Erik Neander and Peter Bendix in all areas of baseball operations with an increased focus on major league operations, strategic initiatives and international operations.” His background prior to this role was in player development.

The other two VP/AGM’s are Will Cousins, a PhD specializing in R&D and baseball systems, and Chanda Lawdermilk, specializing in staff and talent development.

Former Rays senior leaders under Erik Neander that recently led other organizations are Chaim Bloom, who was recently fired by the Boston Red Sox, and James Click, who led the Astros to a World Series in 2022 before departing due to contract negotiations. Click is now a VP for the Blue Jays. Elsewhere, former Rays president Andrew Friedman remains at the Rays, and former Rays director Matt Arnold is now GM of the Brewers.

The annual GM Meetings begin tomorrow, Nov. 7, in Scottsdale, Arizona.