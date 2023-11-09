Rays add reliever Manuel Rodriguez to 40-man Roster

The Tampa Bay Rays have been clearing the decks ahead of the November 14th deadline to add players from within the organization to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft in December, and recently cut or traded eight players.

It can be a lot to keep track of, so here’s a summary of all the comings and goings thus far.

First, upon the conclusion of the World Series, a trio of relievers became free agents: Southpaw Jake Diekman and right-handed hurlers Chris Devenski and Robert ‘Bob’ Stephenson.

Then, on November 6, the Rays activated embattled shortstop Wander Franco from the Restricted List — a strictly procedural move that has no indication of his actual status — as well as a slew of players from the 60-day injured list: Shane Baz, Greg Jones, Shane McClanahan, Garrett Cleavinger, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs.

With the only addition thus far, the Rays selected the contract of Manuel Rodriguez. When he was acquired last August, M-Rod boasted the 4-th best whiff rate in Triple-A, min 30 IP, and continued his same rate of success with the Durham Bulls (32% k-rate, 2.55 FIP). He previously appeared in the majors for the Cubs, totaling 31.1 IP across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

To sum it up:

Players Placed on 40-Man Roster

SS Wander Franco

LHP Jeffrey Springs

RHP Drew Rasmussen

RHP Calvin Faucher

LHP Garrett Cleavinger

LHP Shane McClanahan

SS Greg Jones

RHP Shane Baz

RHP Manuel Rodriguez

Players Traded Away

C Blake Hunt (SEA)

RHP Michael Mercado (PHI)

Players Claimed on Waivers

C Christian Bethancourt (CLE)

LHP Josh Fleming (PHI)

LHP Jalen Beeks (COL)

Free Agents

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Chris Devenski

INF Tristan Gray

RHP Robert Stephenson

RHP Cole Sulser

OF Raimel Tapia

Acquired but NOT on 40-man roster

RHP Adam Leverett

C Tatem Levins

Following these moves, the Rays roster is now at 39 players including only one catcher on the roster, with more trades expected to come as Tampa Bay considers adding more prospects by Nov. 14.

