Rays announce 25th anniversary celebrations, Rays Hall of Fame

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced plans to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary season. Elements include a 25th Anniversary jersey patch, regular use of the throwback Devil Rays uniform, the establishment of the Rays Hall of Fame and more.

The Rays will wear the Devil Rays uniform 14 times this season, including Opening Day and all Friday home games. The 25th Anniversary patch will be worn on the cap and uniform sleeve for all games during the 2023 season.

25th Anniversary merchandise will be available at the Bay Republic Team Store as well as TheBayRepublic.com beginning on Saturday, February 18. Products include hats, T-shirts, novelty items and more. Additional 25th Anniversary retail items will be added throughout the season.

Also, the Rays and Tampa Bay Times have collaborated on an exclusive 25th anniversary commemorative book, written by longtime Rays beat writer Marc Topkin, expected to be available in May.

For more information on the Rays 25th Anniversary campaign and key moments over the last 25 years of Rays Baseball, the team has put together a great interactive site at RaysBaseball.com/25.

The Rays Hall of Fame

The Rays Hall of Fame will celebrate the former players, managers, coaches, broadcasters and executives who made exemplary contributions to the franchise. The Rays Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized in the Gate 1 Rotunda and in a historical alcove in the left field concourse.

This season, the Rays will induct an inaugural class of Don Zimmer (Sunday, April 2 vs. Detroit Tigers), Wade Boggs (Sunday, July 9 vs. Atlanta Braves) and Carl Crawford (Saturday, August 26 vs. New York Yankees).

Each date will include pregame ceremonies and a special giveaway for fans, namely a Don Zimmer Zim Bear Bobblehead presented by Morgan Automotive Group...

a Wade Boggs Can Cooler presented by Bally Sports Sun...

and a Carl Crawford Mystery Bobblehead.

Visit RaysBaseball.com/HoF for more information.