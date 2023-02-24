Open Thread: IT’S BASEBALL TIME (almost)

After a long offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays will finally take the field for the first time in 2023 as they’ll take on the Minnesota Twins in their Grapefruit League opener on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first of many games for the Rays this spring as they’ll look to their main core of players healthy and make decisions regarding the final few roster spots that are up for grabs.

The Rays pitching staff is mostly decided with one and possible two spots left for a large contingent of 40-man roster and spring invites to battle for.

Meanwhile, on the position player side of things, the Rays have some tough decisions to make as Josh Lowe, Vidal Brujan, Daniel Robertson, Luke Raley, Ben Gamel, and Charlie Culbertson all vying for the two available spots on the projected Opening Day roster.

How do you think the Rays Spring Training roster battles will pan out?

