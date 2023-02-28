Tyler Glasnow to miss start of season with oblique injury

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will not be ready to start the season following an oblique injury.

#Rays are still waiting for MRI results on Glasnow but Cash said he is sure to miss start of the regular season with oblique injury: “I would book that right now. … I talked to him this morning - typical soreness, bothers him to sneeze, cough, whatever.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 28, 2023

If there were a silver lining to be found, load management (a frequent topic of conversation for Glasnow) should be a bit easier to stomach for the player to start the season as the Rays look to keep him fresh for a post-season pursuit.

#Rays Cash did say a potential positive of Glasnow missing some time early “is that it gives us better workload management for him so he's not yelling at me every time I take him out in the fifth inning.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 28, 2023

Glasnow, who had Tommy John surgery in August 2021, returned from injury in time to make two starts in 2022, followed by one additional start in the post-season. Prior to returning from injury, Glasnow signed a $25 million extension to keep with with the Rays through the 2024 season. He will make will make $5.35 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

Official word from #Rays on Glasnow: MRI showed Grade 2 left oblique strain. His timeline to return to game action is 6-8 weeks. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 28, 2023

The Rays rotation returns Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs and added Zach Eflin. The remaining slot in the rotation will be up for grabs between Yonny Chirinos, who is himself returning from Tommy John, Triple-A starters Luis Patiño and Josh Fleming, and start pitching prospect Taj Bradley.