 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyler Glasnow to miss start of season with oblique injury

His timeline to return to game action is 6-8 weeks.

By Daniel Russell Updated
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays Photo Day Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will not be ready to start the season following an oblique injury.

If there were a silver lining to be found, load management (a frequent topic of conversation for Glasnow) should be a bit easier to stomach for the player to start the season as the Rays look to keep him fresh for a post-season pursuit.

Glasnow, who had Tommy John surgery in August 2021, returned from injury in time to make two starts in 2022, followed by one additional start in the post-season. Prior to returning from injury, Glasnow signed a $25 million extension to keep with with the Rays through the 2024 season. He will make will make $5.35 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Rays rotation returns Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs and added Zach Eflin. The remaining slot in the rotation will be up for grabs between Yonny Chirinos, who is himself returning from Tommy John, Triple-A starters Luis Patiño and Josh Fleming, and start pitching prospect Taj Bradley.

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...