Open Thread: Spring Training begins in one week

After openly declaring they were in search of more offense this offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays have not made one move to address that need.

Instead, they have signed a pitcher, Zach Eflin, to the largest free agent contract in franchise history and locked up several other players (Yandy Diaz, Jeffrey Springs, and Pete Fairbanks) on the roster to contract extensions.

Currently, the Rays are set to go to arbitration hearings with Harold Ramirez as well as a trio of pitchers: Ryan Thompson, Colin Poche, and Jason Adam. There have been rumblings of a possible contract extension with Jason Adam as well.

Meanwhile, the Rays are still being linked to David Peralta, who it was revealed dealt with a herniated disk after being acquired by the Rays last Summer, perhaps sapping his offensive contributions.

So, with Spring Training set to officially begin next Wednesday, what else is there for the Rays to do?