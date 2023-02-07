Rays announce $10 tickets, promotional schedule

he Tampa Bay Rays have announced that $10 tickets will be available for all 2023 regular-season home games in the Rays Party Deck and select lower level seating areas.

$10 tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m., while single-game tickets for all other seating areas remain on sale now. $10 tickets will be available in the MLB Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com while supplies last and are non-transferable. The 2023 season is presented by Bayfront Health.

“We’ve always been proud to be one of the most affordable and family-friendly entertainment options in Tampa Bay,” said Bill Walsh, Chief Business Officer for the Rays. “We look forward to even more fans taking advantage of this tremendous value as we seek our fifth straight postseason appearance.”

The Rays have also announced this season’s promotional schedule, which features 11 all-fan giveaways and eight giveaways for fans 14 and under. Among the giveaways is a Belt Bag presented by the Florida Department of Transportation, a Reversible Bucket Hat presented by Bally Sports Sun, a Shane McClanahan Bobblehead presented by Bayfront Health (standing next to a bag of sugar!), a full-size Wander Franco Bat presented by DEX Imaging, and a Randy Arozarena Soccer Jersey from Crown Automotive.

Giveaways for fans 14 and under include Brandon Lowe Dawg Tags presented by Sobe Promos, Devil Rays Socks presented by Duke Energy, Sunglasses presented by Republic Bank and a Raymond squishmallow-inspired plush from Bally Sports Sun.

There will also be several giveaways throughout the season associated with theme nights, including a Groot bobblehead, a Pride Day can cooler, and several cultural, university, and occupational hats. For the full promotional schedule, visit RaysBaseball.com/Promotions.

The Rays will announce additional promotions in celebration of the organization’s 25th Anniversary later this month.