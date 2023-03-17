Rays Stadium Saga featured on Hooks and Runs podcast

The Hooks and Runs most recent podcast featured an episode on the Rays efforts to find a baseball home. You can listen to the episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosted by Craig Estlinbaum, a retired Houston area judge, Hooks and Runs grows out of a passion for baseball, music and culture, with episodes ranging from fun offseason baseball stories to the notorious Black Sox to Fleetwood Mac to college radio. You can see a list of their recent episodes here.

In this Rays-centric episode, we talk baseball, attendance, urban redevelopment, gentrification, and Rays chances in the AL East this season.