Can you predict the Rays Opening Day 26 man roster?

We are just a week from Opening Day. While the Rays have already made a number of cuts to their Spring Training roster, they will need to make more to get down to the 26 men (no more than 13 pitchers) they are permitted on March 30.

This year, many players are a lock, but there are still some battles that may not be resolved until next week, especially with Glasnow’s injury leaving the team down one starter.

Can you predict who will break camp on the major league team (with breaking camp just a figure of speech here since they aren’t going anywhere) ?

To save time, we’ll posit that these players will be on the roster:

Starting pitchers:

Shane McClanahan

Drew Rasmussen

Jeffrey Springs

Zach Eflin

Relief pitchers:

Pete Fairbanks

Jason Adam

Jalen Beeks

Infielders:

Yandy Diaz

Isaac Paredes

Brandon Lowe

Wander Franco

Catchers:

Christian Betancourt

Francisco Mejia

Outfielders:

Randy Arozarena

Manuel Margot

Jose Siri

That’s sixteen spots that are set.

Can you fill in the remaining ten?

Here’s a link to their depth chart for a refresher on who is available (from those on the forty man roster) at each spot. If you want to go beyond the 40 man, this Tampa Bay Times article lists everyone who was invited to major league spring training.