Filed under: GDT: Apparently, according to some baseball experts, the season starts today By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 10, 2023, 5:30pm EDT

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Because the Rays got their 9 wins against lower division teams, and those wins don't count. Well, good luck for 2023 and #RayUp
