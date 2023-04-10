Rays Your Voice: 9-0 start, and Wander Franco is a unicorn.

Rays Your Voice is back! I now co-host the show with Darby Robinson, which should come as no surprise since he was the most frequent guest when the podcast lived on the DRaysBay Podcast Network. As of now, you can find the show on YouTube, although it will be making its return in true podcast form in the near future.

On this week’s episode we discuss the team’s historic start powered in part by star shortstop Wander Franco, the decision to put Josh Fleming in the starting rotation, and how the Rays will replace Jose Siri and Taylor Walls on the active roster as the injury monster begins to rear its ugly head.

If you missed the first episode of the 2023 that we soft-launched last week, you can find it here.

To stay up to date with the future of Rays Your Voice, make sure to follow myself (@bgrutherford99) and Darby (@darby_robinson) on Twitter.