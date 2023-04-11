Eflin to the IL, Bradley to make debut

Zach Eflin, scheduled to start tomorrow’s game against Boston, has been placed on the IL with a back strain.

Eflin says he’s had this sort of back problem before, that an MRI left him optimistic that he will be able to return on April 23, when he becomes eligible.

Eflin, signed by the Rays as a free agent, has made two starts, pitching 11 innings and giving up four earned runs.

His injury paves the way for the major league debut of Taj Bradley, a 22 year old right handed pitcher who is currently ranked eighteenth on MLB’s prospect list.

A 2018 fifth round draft pick, Bradley has pitched 317.2 minor league innings with a 2.66 ERA. A Baseball America scouting report from this spring noted: