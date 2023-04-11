Rays 7, Red Sox 2: Brandon Lowe Stays Hot as Rays Win 11th Straight

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Tuesday night looking for their 11th consecutive win to begin the 2023 season. To secure an 11-0 start, they would have to beat the Boston Red Sox again after prevailing in a close on the night prior.

Behind yet another show of offensive force including seven runs and four homers, the Rays would cruise to victory again, extending their winning streak. Only the 1982 Braves and the 1987 Brewers have started the season with more consecutive wins, both getting to 13 before dropping their first game of the year. To get to that number, the Rays will have to sweep the Sox out of the Trop int he final two games of this series.

Shane McClanahan made his third start of the year. He was solid again, allowing only one earned run on two hits across five plus innings of work. The southpaw struck out nine, but did walk four. Nonetheless, the performance was good enough for his third win in as many starts. His ERA on the year now sits at 1.59.

Garrett Whitlock had the unfortunate task of starting against the Rays red-hot offense. It was his first start of the year. Whitlock went five innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits, three of which were bombs.

Here is your daily recap of Rays blasts:

With a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, Isaac Paredes launched his third blast of the year to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Yea, he got all of that one. pic.twitter.com/hxDbdlr0cl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 11, 2023

The following inning, Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe hit a pair of no-doubt blasts back to back to tack on another two runs to the Rays lead.

There's hot... and then there's whatever the heck we are currently doing pic.twitter.com/MFXwlvFhRO — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 12, 2023

Finally, in the seventh inning, Josh Lowe hit his second homer of the year, a solo blast, giving the Rays a 6-1 lead.

Tonight, like most games to start the season, the Rays relied on elite power at the plate and elite run prevention to secure another win early in the season. Hopefully the historic trend continues tomorrow night when Taj Bradley makes his MLB debut on the mound and looks to lead the Rays to their 12th consecutive win.