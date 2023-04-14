Blue Jays 6, Rays 3: All good things must come to an end

The Flappy Boi’s are no longer streaking.

For the first time this season, The Tampa Bay Rays have lost a regular-season baseball game.

Another first in the short 2023 campaign, the Rays never led in a single inning of a game.

Leading off for Toronto, George Springer drilled a 1-0, 96-MPH offering from Drew Rasmussen for the 53rd homer of that variety to put the Jays up 1-0 in the bottom half of the first.

In the bottom of the second, St. Petersburg’s own Bo Bichette delivered on a ground-rule double down the right field line to plate Kevin Kiermaier and give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

The Rays would strike back in the top of the fourth, as Luke Raley singled to center to drive in Brandon Lowe, to cut the lead in half. 2-1 Blue Jays.

Drew Rasmussen didn’t have his best stuff, as it took him 93 pitches, 59 for strikes, to get through 4 1⁄ 3 innings. His final line: 4.1 IP, eight hits, five runs, all earned, four walks, and four strikeouts.

Colin Poche would relieve Rasmussen, and in turn inherit a bases loaded, one out jam. Poche’s struggles would continue, as he would go on to walk the first two batters he faced, and the flood gates would open there for the Jays as Danny Jansen hits a ground ball to Wander Franco at shortstop, and Brandon Lowe couldn’t handle the feed for the hopeful inning-ending double play. Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk would come around to score. 6-1 Toronto.

In the top of the seventh, Josh Lowe and Christian Bethancourt provide some pop, as they would hit back-to-back solo home runs to cut the Blue Jays lead in half, once again. 6-3 Toronto.

Jordan Romano would retire the Rays in order in the 9th, and Jose Berrios earns the win by throwing five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts to hand Tampa Bay their first loss in front of 34,822 at the Rogers Centre.