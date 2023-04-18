FOCO Releasing Tampa Bay Rays Winning Streak Record Bobblehead

The Tampa Bay Rays started off the 2023 season with unbelievable 13 game winning streak, tying the Major League record for most consecutive wins to start the regular season. The Rays early success was so historic, that they accomplished feats that the game hadn’t seen since the late 1800’s when the St Louis Maroons ran amok in the newly formed Union Association baseball league.

To commemorate the Rays historic start to the season, FOCO will be releasing a limited edition bobblehead, featuring the Rays ever lovable mascot, Raymond. The final design has not been revealed as of yet.

FOCO is only releasing 72 units of this particular bobblehead, so supplies are very limited.

Currently, the bobblehead is available for pre-order on FOCO’s official site for $65.

FOCO is a leading manufacturer and now eCommerce retailer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more.