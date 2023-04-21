 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: An Ecomium for a Victorious Team

By Elizabeth Strom
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

It is, apparently “big word day” so I challenge you to use your biggest words. Hopefully this game will require words like “extraordinary” and “stupendous” rather than “despicable” or “unpardonable.”

#RaysUp

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...