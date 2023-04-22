Filed under: GDT: The Rays very first postseason win came against these White Sox By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 22, 2023, 2:57pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: The Rays very first postseason win came against these White Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports I’ll always think of them fondly for that reason. #RayUp More From DRaysBay Rays 8 White Sox 7: Let’s Go Brandon GDT: An Ecomium for a Victorious Team The state of the Rays starting rotation Rays 8 Reds 0: Ending the road trip on a happy note GDT: The Reds were once the Redlegs Rays 10, Reds 0: You’re My Wonder Walls Loading comments...
Loading comments...