Rays: 4, White Sox: 1 - Second Sox Sweep Still Sweet

After two back to back walkoffs of the Chicago White Sox, Rays look to complete another sweep and stay undefeated at the Trop, with a newly activated from the IL Zach Eflin! Here’s how the lineups stack up:

The fun continues in about a half hour pic.twitter.com/LuoUaZS74a — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 23, 2023

Isaac Parades showed off the Rays’ defense early with a nick pick of a Andrew Vaughn grounder for the out.

Rays offense also started early. After Isaac Parades opened the 2nd inning with a HBP (he was fine) Luke “Nuke” Raley demolished a Lucas Giolito changeup for a 2 run HR.

Make it 22 straight games with a home run to start the season ☣️ pic.twitter.com/YNIVVjZri6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 23, 2023

Luke Raley off RHP Lucas Giolito - 108.9 mph, 29 degrees (442 ft Home Run)

78.1 mph Changeup#WhiteSox @ #Rays (B2) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) April 23, 2023

Christian Bethancourt was the next batter and quickly doubled. Margot moved him over with a sac fly, and a Yandy Diaz groundout brought him home to make it 3-0 Rays after just two innings.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, the Rays added onto their lead with a opposite field HR by Harold Ramirez

4-0 Rays

Chicago White Sox got on the board in the top of the 4th inning. Andrew Benintendi opened with a double, and after a pop out, Eloy Jimenez doubled (he thought he hit a HR based on the bat flip) to bring Benintendi home and provide the only run of the White Sox’s day.

Zach Eflin would finish out that inning, and provide another inning of work. Total: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 Ks and 1 BB. Only 67 pitches too!

Yonny Chirinos was called upon by Kevin Cash, and provided some great length, pitching 3 total innings, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB and 2 Ks on 37 pitches. Great length and great outing by Chirinos, but was helped out by Nuke Raley with a great play in RF.

Pete Fairbanks closed out the game in the 9th, and secured the sweep.

Rays win 4-0 and go onto being 19-3!!!! Which is just a crazy thing to write out.

It’s a shame that apparently the Chicago White Sox are “not a real team” — DRaysBay (@draysbay) April 23, 2023

Rays face a challenge tomorrow, as the 12-10 Houston Astros visit the Rays at the trop. Jose Urquidy is starting for the Astros, while Taj Bradley take the mound for the Rays. Game time is at 6:40 PM EST