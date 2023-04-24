 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: We are about to find out whether the Astros are a “real” team

By Elizabeth Strom
/ new
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

If you recall:

Teams Rays beat: not real teams

Teams that beat the Rays: real teams

Good luck to Taj Bradley and #RaysUp

