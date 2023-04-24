Filed under: GDT: We are about to find out whether the Astros are a “real” team By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 24, 2023, 5:09pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: We are about to find out whether the Astros are a “real” team Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images If you recall: Teams Rays beat: not real teams Teams that beat the Rays: real teams Good luck to Taj Bradley and #RaysUp More From DRaysBay Rays: 4, White Sox: 1 - Second Sox Sweep Still Sweet GDT: It’s Dog Day at the Trop! Rays 4, White Sox 3: Randy walk off on Dave Wills day GDT: The Rays very first postseason win came against these White Sox Rays 8 White Sox 7: Let’s Go Brandon GDT: An Ecomium for a Victorious Team Loading comments...
