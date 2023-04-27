Filed under: GDT: Great weather you got there, Chicago By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 27, 2023, 6:22pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Great weather you got there, Chicago Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Yeah, I know, Tropicana Field has no charm, blah blah blah. Playing outdoors in rainy, 40 degree weather, now that’s charm. Stay warm, and #RaysUp More From DRaysBay Rays 0, Astros 1: Josh Fleming was really, really good. GDT: That’s OK, let’s start a new winning streak Rays 0, Astros 5: Rays drop their first home game of 2023 Rays 8 Astros 3: When nearly everything goes right GDT: We are about to find out whether the Astros are a “real” team Rays: 4, White Sox: 1 - Second Sox Sweep Still Sweet Loading comments...
