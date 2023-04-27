Rays: 14 White Sox: 5 - Bats Become Hot in Chilly Chicago

After a disappointing & lackluster offensive showing from the Rays in the Astros, Rays look to get started again with the start of a 4 game set against the White Sox.

Shane starts on the southside#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/YDLDddCXIl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 27, 2023

White Sox honored Chicago native and late Rays Radio host Dave Wills.

First trip to Chicago without Dave has been emotional. I walked around the city this morning to see some of Dave’s favorite places in his hometown. Then, upon coming to the ballpark, this was setup in our visiting radio booth. Thank you, @whitesox. ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/T0fdMALcNC — Andrew Freed (@AndrewFreed33) April 27, 2023

Wander kept his hot streak going with a single in the top of the 1st inning, but got picked off by a great move by White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Brandon Lowe opened the 2nd inning with a triple, and Isaac Parades singled to bring him home and give the Rays a 1-0 lead

B. Lowe triple + an Isaac knock puts us on top pic.twitter.com/s916lnZZtL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 27, 2023

Luke Raley doubled to bring Issac and Josh Lowe (who walked) in and the Rays quickly have 3-0 lead after 2 innings.

The White Sox got on the board in the bottom of the 2nd. Shane opened the inning by walking Jake Burger, was able to get Elvis Andrus and Oscar Colas out. A double by Leny Sosa brought home Burger to make it 3-1 Rays.

In the 4th Inning, Brandon Lowe followed up his triple in the 2nd inning with a moonshot of an HR.

This one went:



Way up way up, oh no pic.twitter.com/l2gUpszuIa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 27, 2023

Rays lead 4-1 after 3 innings.

Out of all of the Chicago White Sox’s batters, I think Jake Burger was the only one seeing Shane McClanahan well, as he added the second White Sox run of the day with a 4th inning HR to open the inning.

I think it is natural to be worried about the Rays’ offense, so its nice to see them score some runs. But the White Sox might be the antidote for the Rays’ offensive woes (h/t: to Darby for this), cause boy oh boy did the offense pop off for the next two innings.

Dylan Cease is still in this game for the record. Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco single, followed by a Randy Arozarena walk to load the bases with nobody out and a HOT Brandon Lowe at the plate.

Brandon Lowe singled to bring home two more runs and Rays have a 6-2 lead, and knock out Dylan Cease.

Isaac Parades grounded out, but was able to score Randy after a passed ball from Aaron Bummer moved Randy and Brandon over.

7-2 Rays. .

The 6th inning came with even more offense as Rays batted around. Luke Raley opened up the inning with a single, and Francisco reached on a fielders choice, so Rays again have two runners on with nobody on. A fielding error by Andrew Vaughn scored Raley to give the Rays a 8-2 lead.

Brandon Lowe was back up, with a chance to become the 3rd player in Rays’ history to complete the cycle. The ump was having none of it. Lowe walked and loaded the bases for Isaac Parades.

Isaac clears the bases and the Rays have a commanding 11-2 lead.

BUT WAIT THERES MORE. Josh Lowe singled and its 12 -2 Rays!

With such a big lead and wanting to manage the workload over the long year, that would be it for Shane McClanahan. He went for 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, & 5 Ks on 72 pitches. He would be replaced with Zach Burdi

After Burdi made quick work of the White Sox line up after giving up a lead off double, the Rays continued their offensive display with a Yandy Diaz HR.

13 - 2 Rays. That HR is Yandy’s 7th of the year so far. He hit 9 HR last year.

Burdi Finished the 7th inning with a 1-2-3 inning. He went 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB and 2 K. He was lifted for Kevin Kelley. He gave up two doubles in the 8th inning, enough for 1 (one) White Sox run, but otherwise had a fine inning.

Rays still lead 13-3 after 8 innings, in the top of the 9th Luke Raley was not done adding Rays’ runs.

New Statcast image shows the details on Raley’s HR.

Nuke Rakey, indeed. (29/30. That wall in AZ is something else.)



(Also he's pitching now. Shohei Raley.) pic.twitter.com/7ewWcqQikT — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) April 28, 2023

14-3 Rays, and yes you read that right: Luke Raley was pitching, protecting an 11 run lead, and taking over for Kevin Kelly

He did fine. He wasn’t going to blow anybody away with this:

Giving up a double, triple, and single for 2 White Sox runs, but still got out of the inning!

FINAL: Rays 14 - White Sox: 5.

Welp, the weather was a bit chilly... the bats were not #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 28, 2023

Game 2 is tomorrow, with Zach Eflin taking on Lucas Giolito. Gametime is 7:10 PM