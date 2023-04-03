Filed under: GDT: Did you know that the Nationals Stadium has a green roof? By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 3, 2023, 5:32pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Did you know that the Nationals Stadium has a green roof? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email It’s over their concession area. Green roofs help keep buildings cooler, and collect runoff to help limit flooding. I think it’s a great idea. Go Rays and #RaysUp! More From DRaysBay Rays 6, Nationals 2: Perhaps we should call them Raley caps Rays: 5, Tigers: 1 - Springs’ Stellar in Rays’ Sweep GDT: Happy Zim Bear Bobblehead Day! Rays 12 Tigers 2: Hits for (nearly) everyone! GDT: Welcome home Zach Eflin Rays 4 Tigers 0: Great way to start the season Loading comments...
