Perhaps Chicago’s more famous piece of public art is Cloud Gate in Millennium Park. The sculpture however is popularly known as the “Bean” thanks to its shape. The way it reflects the views of Chicago around it is a large part of its appeal.

It was created in 2004 by British artist Anish Kapoor, who said it was inspired by the look of a drop a mercury.

Any Rays players who missed the Bean can check it out next month; they will be back in Chicago to play the Cubs.

