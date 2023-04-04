 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: On average, today is peak cherry blossom viewing in Washington

By Elizabeth Strom
/ new
National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC Photo by Rabia Iclal Turan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, the peak bloom has gotten earlier every year, thanks to warmer climates, so this year it was around March 23.

Lets hope the Nationals pitchers, like the cherry blossoms, have already begun to droop.

#RaysUp

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...