Filed under: GDT: Well this was a very short road trip. By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie Apr 5, 2023, 11:26am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Well this was a very short road trip. Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images Rays play an afternoon getaway game before traveling back to St. Petersburg. Go Rays, and #RaysUp! More From DRaysBay Rays 10, Nationals 6: Call It A Comeback GDT: On average, today is peak cherry blossom viewing in Washington Rays 6, Nationals 2: Perhaps we should call them Raley caps GDT: Did you know that the Nationals Stadium has a green roof? Rays: 5, Tigers: 1 - Springs’ Stellar in Rays’ Sweep GDT: Happy Zim Bear Bobblehead Day! Loading comments...
Loading comments...