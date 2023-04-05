Rays 7 Nats 2: Sweet Sweep

There are 29 MLB teams that have a loss. None of which are the Tampa Bay Rays.

Today’s getaway day contest featured the rubber match of the series, the left-handers Shane McClanahan for the Rays and Patrick Corbin for the Nationals.

The game began with Wander Franco lining a single to right, and shortly thereafter being picked off at first base by Corbin.

In the bottom of the first, Lane Thomas walked and stole second base. After the swiped bag, the bottom of the frame remained quiet with McClanahan retiring 2-3-4 hitters in order.

Randy Arozarena, Harold Ramirez, and Taylor Walls would all single in the top of the second, and Jose Siri went on to hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Arozarena, to break the scoreless tie and put the Rays up a run.

In the bottom of the second, Stone Garrett walks, and is driven in on a double to left-center field by Victor Robles to knot the score again at one.

Yandy Diaz singles to begin the top of the third, and Wander Franco hits his first home run as a right-handed hitter in 2023 to bring the score to 3-1 in favor of the visitors.

In the bottom of the 4th, “Sugar Shane” runs into trouble. Joey Meneses doubles to begin the inning, followed by singles by Keibert Ruiz and Michael Chavis. Meneses scores on the Chavis single to make the game 3-2 Rays. Stone Garrett singles to load the bases. With nobody out in the inning, McClanahan, went on to retire Victor Robles, Lane Thomas, and CJ Abrams in order to halt the Nats rally.

The Rays offense continues to churn with Harold Ramirez homering on a line drive to center field that registered a 108.6 exit velocity, according to Baseball Savant. Manuel Margot singles and steals second base off of Corbin, and Taylor Walls doubles him in on a ball that center fielder Victor Robles lost in the sun. Jose Siri singles in Taylor Walls, and is thrown out trying to advance to third base to end the top of the 6th.

In the top of the 7th, Arozarena singles in Franco to give the Rays a 7-2 lead. And from there, the trio of Colin Poche, Garrett Cleavinger, and Ryan Thompson shut the door to continue the win streak, now at six games, and keep the Rays the only undefeated team in baseball.