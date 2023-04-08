Rays 11, A’s 0: Lowe and co. power Rays to 8th Straight Win

Yep, you guessed it... The Rays won... Again.

The Rays entered the eighth game of the season looking for their eighth straight win and the best start to a season since the Royals started 8-0 in 2003. Behind another dominant start by Jeffrey Springs and another explosive offensive performance, the Rays cruised to another win.

Springs, coming off of six no-hit innings of work in his first start of the year, threw seven shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing only three hits.

Opposite Springs, was Shintaro Fujinami who lasted only 4.1 innings and surrendered five runs. Control was an issue for the rookie, who walked four and only struck out one.

With some help from the A’s staff, including nine free base runners, the offense remained red-hot at the plate. They scored 11 runs and hit three bombs to add on to their league leading homerun tally.

The Rays broke out in the fourth when Isaac Paredes drove in a pair of runs with a single to left. Paredes had three RBI on the day.

Isaac stays hot pic.twitter.com/b5Ns9oc82n — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 8, 2023

The following inning, the Rays added another three runs. Randy Arozarena singled in a pair to give the Rays a 4-0 lead. Then, with the bases loaded, Paredes was hit by a pitch, extending the Rays lead to 5-0.

In the sixth inning, Margot went deep for the second consecutive game. The solo shot extended the Rays lead to 6-0. Then, with runners on the corners, Brandon Lowe found his power stroke and crushed a ball to center for his first homerun of the year. The three run blast gave the Rays a 9-0 lead.

Just hitting homers with the homies, you know how we be pic.twitter.com/ZLacGQaEzE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 8, 2023

Finally, in the eighth inning, Randy tacked on another two runs with a two run shot, his second of the year.

Randy adds another few runs cuz sure why not pic.twitter.com/NTrFINpylU — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 8, 2023

For the eighth straight game, the offense seemed unstoppable and the pitching delivered. The end result was a seemingly effortless victory.

Drew Rasmussen will take the mound tomorrow looking to lead the Rays to a third straight series sweep and ninth consecutive win to begin the 2023 season.