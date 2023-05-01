Rays Your Voice: Rays beat up on White Sox, upper deck opens for upcoming Yankees series

Rays Your Voice is back on your podcast feeds! We are happy to announce that Rays Your Voice is now part of the Fans First Sports Network, where we will continue bringing Rays content to your ears.

On this week’s episode, Brett Rutherford and Darby Robinson discuss the decision to send Taj Bradley back down to AAA, where the plan is to stretch him out to pitch on four days' rest when he had been pitching on five to open the season. While there are claims that the Rays are manipulating his service time, Brett and Darby argue that this is best for Taj’s short- and long-term future.

The Rays took three of four this weekend from the White Sox, and this episode was recorded before Sunday’s rollercoaster game that saw the Rays bullpen hand the game to Chicago. Brett and Darby discuss what has gone wrong for the White Sox in recent years.

To end the show, they ‘Rays’ their voices about the decision to open the upper deck for the upcoming home series against the Yankees, and discuss why $40 for a ticket to a premium game isn’t something to cry over.