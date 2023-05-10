Rays: 1, Orioles: 2 - Finally! A Worthy Opponent!

With the series tied up at 1-1, Rays are looking to win the rubber series in Baltimore. Here’s how both teams lineup:

Beeks is scheduled to open with Yonny taking most of innings. Rays threatened in the the top of the 1st inning with both Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe working walks from Baltimore’s Dean Kremer, but nothing of it.

Baltimore also threated in the bottom of the 2nd inning against Beeks with a double by Adam Fraizer, but Beeks was able to get out of the inning with a strikeout and lineout.

Beeks final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 Ks

Side note: Tyler Glasnow was scheduled to throw in Durham today, but was pulled after only 11 pitches.

Tyler Glasnow update after he was removed after the first inning of his second rehab start (was expected to go four).



Glasnow has generalized left-sided tightness, very mild in nature.



It was a mutual decision for halting outing.



And as Rays explained it “there was no upside… — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) May 10, 2023

4th inning came with a lot of hard hit balls, but no runs. Brandon Lowe hit a ball to the outfield dirt at 105 MPH, but Cedric Mullins tracked it in an caught it. Luke Raley hit a 108 MPH single, but Rays couldn’t capitalize.

Brandon Lowe off RHP Dean Kremer - 105.3 mph, 35 degrees (399 ft Flyout, .720 xBA)

Rays threatened again in the 5th inning with Josh Lowe and Bethancourt opening up with back-to back singles, but Dean Kremer got Siri & Yandy to strikeout and Wander to flyout to end the Rays’ threat.

Rays are now 0-18 w/ RISP.

Chirinos got a clutch double play after Baltimore threatened again in the bottom of the 5th inning. After a Ryan Hearn walk, Cedric Mullins hit a 103.7 MPH bullet, but directly at Brandon Lowe, who started the double play.

Still no score after 5 innings.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Baltimore threated AGAIN, by loading the bases with nobody out, the last baserunner coming on a walk as a result of a pitch clock violation from Chirinos.

A fielders choice hit by Adam Fraizer got the first run of the game.

1-0 Baltimore. Another single by Hays brings another run home and its quickly 2-0 Baltimore with only 1 out.

Baltimore would load the bases AGAIN after Chirinos issued another walk, but got a pop out and a fly out from Mateo and O’Hearn to end the threat.

Baltimore loaded the bases twice with nobody out and a third time with 1 out and its still only 2-0 Baltimore after 6 innings.

Rays and O’s would trade scoreless innings in the 7th inning, which Chirinos getting a 1-2-3 inning.

With 1 out in the top of the 8th inning, the Rays finally scored their first run. Yandy Diaz laced a double down the left field line, and Wander Franco brought him in, both balls being hit at over 100 MPH.

That would be it for the Rays as O’s brought in Danny Columbe who struck out PH Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramirez to end the Rays’ threat.

Javy Guerra was tasked with the bottom of the 8th inning, in relief of Yonny Chirinos. Chirinos went 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB and 1 K. Javy Guerra was in a bit of trouble, with a runner reaching 3rd base with only 1 out, but Guerra got out of the inning to keep the score close.

Unfortunately the O’s brought in Yennier Cano - who has a 0.00 ERA, has struck out 20+ people and walked NOBODY.

Went exactly as you thought it would. Rays drop the game and series, going to 29-9.

A couple of good notes though:

Rays are still 29-9!

Run differential was an even 0. Six runs for each team, and the Rays kept it close with a struggling offense (going 1-15 w/RISP) and a pieced together bullpen.

Next game is against the Yankees in NYC, first game is tomorrow at 7:05 PM EST with Drew Rassmussen taking on Domingo German.