Rays 8, Yankees 2 - No foul play, just a W

Tampa Bay boarded a train from Baltimore last night to New York to start a four game set against the Yankees in The Bronx. The Rays look to get a leg up on the series and maintain their 4.5 game lead in the AL East.

Yandy Diaz opened up tonight’s scoring via a two out RBI double to plate Josh Lowe in the top of the fifth, and was very surprised when Aaron Judge snuck up behind him at second base after the play was completed.

In the top of the sixth, Josh Lowe continued the trend of the night; two out runs batted in. He cleared the bases with a double of his own to make it a 4-0 lead over the Bronx Bombers.

Josh Lowe clears the bases with two outs! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Ig8kTO7wpO — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 12, 2023

Taylor Walls continues to swing a hot bat, providing some thump with a — you guessed it, two-out RBI double to plate Randy Arozarena, 5-0 Rays.

The dagger came in the eighth, when Josh Lowe blasted a 435-foot, two-run shot over the Yankee bullpen in right-center to bring the lead to 7-0.

If you're a baseball fan, if you know baseball, if you like baseball: Here's your evidence.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/W9rEVvfnz0 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 12, 2023

Rasmussen dazzled, striking out seven over seven scoreless frames of work while allowing only two hits.

By this point in the evening, the boys in blue had a little fun in the dugout before shaking hands as winners.

It’s time to start spreading the news as the Rays played a clean ballgame and made an emphatic statement in New York, winning by a final score of 8-2.