GDT: We love New York

Seriously, we do. Not the Yankees! To be clear, we strongly dislike the Yankees.

But the city, well, it’s amazing.

Today we’ll talk about its diversity. There are reportedly 600 languages spoken in the city, and the school systems provides some form of bilingual instruction in 150 languages, which includes of course Spanish but also Chinese, Arabic, Bengali, Russian, Urdu, Haitian Creole, Uzbek, French, and Tadzhik. New York City has always been the home, or at least a waypoint, for America’s immigrants, and if you want to learn more about this history then Ellis Island’s museum is a great place to look.

New York celebrates its diversity; even as people move and areas change you still find distinctive places, not just the well known Chinatown, but also Asian enclaves in Queens, or the West Indian communities in Brooklyn, who celebrate their heritage every year with the most spectacular parade I’ve ever seen.

New York is great, but let’s sweep the Yankees this time.

#RaysUp