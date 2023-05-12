The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen on the 60-day IL with a flexor strain.

A shocking development as Rasmussen had just delivered one of the best outings of his career on Thursday in New York when he shutdown the Yankees over seven innings, holding their lineup to just two basehits while he racked up seven strikeouts and walked none. Overall in 2023, Rasmussen has compiled a 2.62 ERA | 2.59 FIP with a 26.6 K% and 6.2 BB% across 44 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Rasmussen has already undergone Tommy John surgery twice, with the procedure first being performed during his college days in 2017 and then once again while rehabbing from the surgery the following year. The Rays had originally drafted Rasmussen, but failed to sign him; the Milwaukee Brewers proceeded to draft Rasmussen the following season, despite the two Tommy John surgeries.

With the loss of Rasmussen, the Rays core of starting pitchers has been dealt another substantial blow, having already lost Jeffrey Springs for the rest of the year to Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow has yet to make his season debut as he has been dealing with a sore oblique since the beginning of Spring Training.

Taking Rasmussen’s place on the active roster for the time being will be right-handed pitcher Chris Muller, who the Rays selected in the 17th round of the 2017 draft. Muller, 27, spent all of the 2022 season and thus far all of the 2023 season with the Durham Bulls serving in their bullpen.