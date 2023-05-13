 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rays 8, Yankees 9: Give our regards to Broadway

Can’t wait to leave.

By Ashley MacLennan
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

There are good games, which the Rays have had plenty of this year, and there are bad games, which have certainly been fewer, but are bound to exist against the Yankees. I was really hoping for less of this pain with the adjusted schedule that would see the Rays facing divisional rivals less frequently, but I guess we’re still destined for a bit of misery every once in a while this season.

Anyway, this game was great through the top of the fifth.

The rest of it? Well...

I don’t want to talk about it. So if a picture is worth a thousand words, then here’s several thousand videos on what went right and what went wrong in this afternoon game in the Bronx.

Anyway, if you’re going to blow a 6-run lead maybe it’s just not destined to be your game.

Final: Yankees 9, Rays 8

