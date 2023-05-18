Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Escape from New York Let’s make like a tree (upon which lies a hypothetical Big Apple) and get outta here. By Brett Phillips May 18, 2023, 12:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Escape from New York Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays: 2, Mets: 3 - Big Apple takes a bite out of the Rays Rays 7, Mets 8: Losing New York-style GDT: Ahhhhhh, da Big Apple Rays 8, Mets 5: Paredes and co. power Rays to another win GDT: I honestly thought we would be leaving New York by now Rays 8, Yankees 7: Don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day Loading comments...
Loading comments...