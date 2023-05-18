Rays: 2, Mets: 3 - Big Apple takes a bite out of the Rays

Rubber match for game 3 in Queens, as the Rays’ try to salvage last night’s heartbreaking loss.

Rays got started early in the first inning, after a Josh Lowe double and Randy single opened up the inning, Harold grounded into a force out, but was able to get the run home

Rays couldn’t capitalize any further, and the Mets came right back and answered quickly with a run of their own after Taj Bradley’s rough start where he loaded the bases with only one out.

Bradley was able to lock it down and not allow any more runs. Bradley then proceeded to retire 8 straight batters before facing HR Champion Pete Alonso, who crushed the same fastball he saw last night for another HR. This one wasn’t as much damage, as it was just a solo one.

Taj would go 5.0 Innings, giving up the 2 runs on 3 hits, Striking out 4 and walking 2.

Rays responded in the top of the 6th inning as leadoff man Josh Lowe blasted another NYC HR, a solo shot to tie the game again at 2.

Zach Littell came in relief for the Rays in the 6h inning, and got into a bit of trouble, giving up a leadoff single to Jeff McNeil and an 1 out single to Brett Baty to move McNeil over. A soft infield single by Tommy Pham (miss u) scored McNeil and gave the Mets a 3-2 lead.

Wasn’t a bad pitch, and almost always the result you want, just didn’t go the Rays way, which is a theme of this Rays’ road trip. Rays even had a shot in the bottom of the 9th inning, but Brandon Lowe grounded out to end the game.

Rays lose 3-2 and are now 32-13, going 4-6 on the Baltimore/NYC road trip. Tough break, but its a long season.

Rays will look to rebound tomorrow with a homestand against old friend Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. Game time is 6:40 PM