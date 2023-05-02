GDT: Remember when Derek Shelton was the Rays hitting coach?

Derek Shelton, now manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was the Rays hitting coach from 2010 - 2016. I remember some “fire Derek Shelton” accounts, largely out of frustration for the Rays weak offense in several of those years.

He then went to Toronto before becoming the the Twins bench coach, and was hired to manage the Pirates just before the shortened 2020 season. In three years with the Pirates his teams have never managed even a .400 winning percentage, but they are off to a hot start this year.

But...so are the Rays!

#RaysUp