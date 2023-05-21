Brewers 6, Rays 4: Adames exacts revenge

Exactly two years after Willy Adames was traded to the Brewers, the former Rays star short stop found his way to hit while playing at Tropicana Field.

And he even struck the pose.

Adames had apparently warned Arozarena that striking the pose was a possibility in this game, and delivered on that with a smile — not that Willy can do anything any other way.

Thanks to his efforts, the Brewers prevented a Rays weekend sweep.

Homeruns abounded in this game, with multi-run shots from Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras as well as Josh Lowe, who belted a three run homer for the Rays to tie the game in the fourth inning.

Lowe also provided the fourth and final run of the game for the Rays on an RBI line drive to left field later on.

The Rays have been awaiting the return of Tyler Glasnow, and today was his day to pitch but he was pulled early in his most recent rehab outing so the Rays had him make one more start at Triple-A today. He dominated, and the arm promoted for the day in Glasnow’s place did not.

All 6 of Tyler Glasnow's strikeouts today for your viewing pleasure



14 seconds of pure filth pic.twitter.com/j4brdsQkjT — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) May 21, 2023

Glasnow’s placeholder was Cooper Criswell, whose near 8.00 ERA will have him descending back to Durham on the shuttle shortly.

Game Notes:

Randy Arozarena was celebrated pre-game by Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who also threw out the first pitch, with an award related to his starring effort at the World Baseball Classic.

A section full of fans wore blue wigs to echo Harold Ramirez, who dyes his hair blue for autism awareness and in support of his son.

Read more about that here:

As the father of an autistic son, I was honored to talk to @RaysBaseball star @elpitbull47 about how he dyes his hair blue in honor of his son, Elian. (Super nice dude too!) https://t.co/WV6Gg1W8si — SportsAngle (@SportsAngle) May 20, 2023

Brian Anderson the third baseman made a nice barehanded play today

Here’s the field view of J-Lowe’s homer

Per a note on mlb.com on the Adames trade, in both ‘21 and ‘22, Adames was voted club MVP for the Brewers

Glad he’s appreciated!