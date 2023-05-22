Filed under: Game Threads GDT: I remember when playing the Blue Jays was essentially a guaranteed series win... No longer... By Brett Phillips May 22, 2023, 6:20pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: I remember when playing the Blue Jays was essentially a guaranteed series win... Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Taj Bradley, another “Rays Pitching Lab” success Brewers 6, Rays 4: Adames exacts revenge GDT: The Rays are giving away sunglasses today! Rays 8, Brewers 4: Yandy Diaz Dandy! GDT: Zach Eflin, Rays Pitcher, has a nice “ring” to it GDT: Sugar Shane to take us home Loading comments...
Loading comments...