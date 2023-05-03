Prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks on the 10-day Injured List with ‘right forearm inflammation’ and have activated recently acquired right-handed pitcher, Chase Anderson.

Fairbanks hadn’t pitched for the Rays since leaving Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing numbness in the fingers on his throwing hand. Following the game, it was revealed that Fairbanks has dealt with Raynaud’s Syndrome, which is a disorder that can cause a pins and needles type sensation on a person’s skin. It is something that commonly flares up while dealing with colder weather, such as the conditions that Fairbanks was dealing with in Chicago.

However, according to the team and Fairbanks, his trip to the IL is unrelated to the incident in Chicago, as Fairbanks told reporters that his forearm inflammation was bothering him on and off for awhile and is more toward the wrist than elbow. It is worth noting that Fairbanks believes he’ll be back with the team after the 10-day stint on the IL.

#Rays Fairbanks said the forearm inflammation is “unrelated” to the Raynaud’s issue, that it was bothering him on and off for a while, is more toward the wrist than elbow, and he fully expects to be back after minimum IL stint — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 3, 2023

Chase Anderson joins the Rays after being acquired in a trade from the Cincinnati Reds earlier in the day. Anderson, 35, last pitched in the big leagues while with Cincinnati in 2022, compiling a 6.38 ERA | 5.07 FIP over 24 innings pitched.

UPDATE

This article has been updated. It originally had Fairbanks on the 10-day IL, but MLB requires pitchers to be placed on the 15-day IL.