Rays 2, Yankees 3: Rays lose third home game of the season

I know I say this every season, but I loathe home games when the Rays play the Yankees, due entirely to the sheer volume from Yankees fans being present. Go away.

Anyway, I’d give you a really involved breakdown of this game, but the score was pretty consistent for most of the game. Here’s how things went:

Rasmussen had a nice start to the first, putting the Yankees down 1-2-3. In the bottom of the inning Diaz singled, then Franco singled. Two outs followed, but then Margot doubled to score the two baserunners and give the Rays an early 2-0 lead.

No runs scored on either side for the next six innings so here are a few non-scoring moments from the game.

Drew Rasmussen's evening is done after his second walk of the frame. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/HOiySmMsdO — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 6, 2023

The @RaysBaseball are 18-2 at the Trop.



The grounds crew is undefeated.#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/jYfuNF87Yb — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 6, 2023

Big K by Beeks pic.twitter.com/Nmvmhwn9dc — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 6, 2023

And we return to our regularly scheduled recap in the top of the eighth inning with Beeks on the mound, getting an out before giving up a single to Rizzo. That was it for him as he gave way to Kelly. This did not improve things. Torres singled, then LeMahieu doubled to score Rizzo. Calhoun popped out, giving the Rays two outs, but they weren’t done bleeding just yet. Bader got a long single, scoring Torres and LeMahieu. The Yankees were now leading 3-2.

The bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth went without any changes to either side, taking us to the bottom of the ninth where the Rays hoped to at least tie things up. Two quick outs didn’t make things look great, but then Raley managed to lace a perfectly located doubled. It was going to be up to pinch-hitting Isaac Paredes. Unfortunately he was only able to get a flyout and the game ended in a loss. Better luck next time.

Final: Yankees 3, Rays 2